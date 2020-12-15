Ever wonder what gift to get that special someone who seems to have everything? Well, if they are into gardening, here are some ideas that might help make your decision a little easier.
Make-it-easier gifts
Having the right tool to use makes all the difference in not only how much you can get done in your garden, but also the feeling of accomplishment afterwards.
A hori hori knife is a heavy Japanese garden knife that can do it all. Thanks to its shape and size, you can use it to dig, transplant, saw, cut and even measure soil depth for planting bulbs.
For pruners, loppers and pruning saws, there are several things to consider. First of all, what will you be cutting? As a general guide, hand pruners/clippers are used on material less than 1/2-inch in diameter; loppers less than 1 inch in diameter and hand saws for those larger branches. A quality tool is important, but don’t forget it has to work for the hand size and strength of the user. I prefer good forge steel heads that can be sharpened, with dipped plastic handles. I tend to look for tools that are strong, slim in shape and design that allow me to make pruning cuts that are close to the plants’ branch collar. I would go with a bypass pruner which cuts more like a pair of scissors and works better on living material. The other choice is an anvil type pruner in which the blade cuts against a flat “anvil” and sometimes has a groove. I think it tends to crush live material and works better on dead material. With the options of telescoping handles on pruning loppers, you can reach higher limbs without a ladder, and it increases the leverage for easier cuts. A good pruning saw is also nice and comes in a wide variety of fixed and folding saws.
Make it prettier or more personal gifts (or more interesting)
While the above gift ideas are more the “meat and potatoes” of gardening, my wife always goes for the “fun stuff”. There are a myriad of ways to make your garden prettier and more interesting. It’s amazing how something unexpected can add sparkle and whimsy to any flower garden. Bird feeders, bird baths, Mason bee houses, small water features, decorative rain gauges or garden signs are good gifts for gardeners.
Pictures of your loved one’s garden can be made into a calendar for a personalized gift. How about saving seeds from your garden? Find a cute container, add a personal note or story and give them your garden loving friends. Gardening books like “The Well-Tended Perennial Garden, Planting & Pruning Techniques” by Tracy DiSabato-Aust can keep a gardener entertained during the winter. And even the youngest gift giver can make a coupon book for mom or grandpa. My personal favorite are coupons redeemable for one hour of garden weeding (increments suitable for the age).
With so many choices, deciding on which to give can be daunting, and so I would be remiss if I didn’t also mention that sometimes a gift certificate to a favorite garden supply center makes that a lot easier.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.