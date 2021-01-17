My grandmother was an active gardener well into her 90s. As a boy, I enjoyed seeing her yard because it was constantly changing as she redefined it. It gave her joy and purpose to tend to all those roses that she named after her grandchildren.
As grandmother aged, she’d always show me something she came up with to help her continue working in her garden — a rake or special stick that could reach and do something that she could not do unaided anymore, a bench or step stool that she could rest on, or a basket to manage tools she might need.
Those long-ago memories of my grandmother — and the wisdom that came with them — are ever more valuable as I myself am no longer that small boy who could spend all day in the garden. I tend to still get around well enough but bending over has become a little more challenging; not to mention my balance isn’t quite what it used to be.
As we age, arthritis and muscle loss robs us of range of motion and strength. Here are a few gardening aids that can help keep us in the garden, no matter what our age:
Garden carts and benches with storage and seating are a great help as we age or face physical limitations.There is a wide range of designs out there for carts, some with a seat and storage options for tools or plant material. Some carts have pneumatic tires so they don't sink into wet ground as easily. Kneeling benches can come with pads, tool pouches and handles. They can be used as a bench seat to sit on or turned over for kneeling and provide a knee pad with handles to assist getting up. Other options include a pivoting seat to increase your working range.
Ergonomic hand garden tools come with easy-to-use handles that can let the forearm do more of the work. They tend to cost more, but can allow more time working in the garden than would otherwise be possible.These tools even include “extended reach” models that work well with the seated garden carts or benches to give you the extra length you need to reach the job at hand. Pruners made from aluminum alloys with ratchet-assist cutting are lighter and can help with arthritis or loss of strength while still getting the job of pruning plants done.
Raised beds are nothing new, but there are many that are raised high enough to allow even gardeners restricted to walkers or scooters to use them. When choosing a raised bed, be sure to choose a design that allows you to have access to the entire bed, especially if the bed does not have access to all four sides. I have seen a greater variety of materials being used for construction of raised beds, including long-lasting vinyl in addition to wood.
Garden paths of packed gravel or hard surfacing with concrete pavers are another item to help make gardening easier to plan. This makes getting around in your garden even more user-friendly at any age.
My best days are spent outside doing things, whether it’s working in the garden and yard, or just enjoying a hike or bike ride. I feel better both physically and mentally if I can get out and enjoy the fresh air, and it’s even better if I can finish a job or chore that needs doing. As my grandmother demonstrated so well, the limitations that come with age do not need to keep us from enjoying a day in the garden.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Lloyd Thompson is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.