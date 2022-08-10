Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

During a recent visit to the Brave Warrior Project, staff member Ashleigh Flint switched on the Disney Karaoke program and participant Mark Lee’s eyes lit up. As the music started playing and without looking at the words, Mark confidently belted out the tune to “You’ll Be In My Heart” from the movie Tarzan.

As he was slinging, fellow Brave Warriors Cecilia (Cici) Almanza and Harli Stentz joined in by strumming guitars. The place was rocking and all eyes were on the performers.

220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods
Brave Warrior photographer
Buy Now

Fledgling photographer Cecilia Almanza captures the broad smile of volunteer Jessica Morales. 
Cecilia's photo
Buy Now

Brave Warrior Cecilia Almanza's profile photo of volunteer Jessica Morales


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?