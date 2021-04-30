We want to extend a special invitation to you to attend an online forum that Our Valley Our Future and NCW Libraries are holding from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, via Zoom.
We will discuss the challenges residents in the Greater Wenatchee Area are facing — including challenges present before the pandemic began and ones that have emerged since February 2020 — and what collaborative projects, programs and initiatives should be considered to solve those challenges.
Visit ourvalleyourfuture.org or ncwlibraries.org to find a link to Tuesday's virtual forum and any of the forums planned over the next several weeks.
Tuesday’s event is the first of five forums geared for specific communities in Chelan and Douglas counties. OVOF and NCW Libraries have partnered together on these forums. Here is the rest of the schedule:
- Tuesday, May 11, 6 to 7 p.m., for Upper Wenatchee Valley residents (Leavenworth, Peshastin, Dryden, Cashmere, Plain)
- Tuesday, May 18, 6 to 7 p.m.:, for Lake Chelan residents (Chelan, Manson and Chelan Falls)
- Tuesday, May 25, 6 to 7 p.m., for Entiat Valley residents (Entiat and Ardenvoir)
- Tuesday, June 1, 6 to 7 p.m., for Douglas County residents outside of the East Wenatchee area (Orondo, Waterville, Bridgeport, Mansfield)
Information gleaned from the forums will help shape Our Valley Our Future’s new five-year community plan, which is designed to improve the quality of life in Chelan and Douglas counties for all. OVOF’s current Action Plan expires at the end of this year.
The online forums will include a presentation and question-and-answer segment on OVOF’s community planning project; an opportunity for participants to talk about their own needs and those of their cities and towns; and a brainstorming session on ways for the individual communities to ultimately thrive.
This is a great opportunity to participate in grassroots community planning while also hearing and learning from others.
Steve Maher is coordinator of Our Valley Our Future, a nonprofit organization that brings together residents and organizations to improve the region’s quality of life.