New jobs, new faces
Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith was named chair of the Policy Makers Council, an advocacy group representing more than 2,000 public power utilities nationwide. Smith has served as a Chelan County PUD commissioner since 2006. He represents District 2, which includes Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Cashmere and Number 2 Canyon. He also has served as president of the Washington Public Utility District Association and president of the Council for Agricultural Research Extension and Teaching.
Israel Garcia has been hired for the family and community engagement specialist at Pinnacles Prep public charter school. Garcia is from Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2012. He received his associate degree at Wenatchee Valley College and then a bachelor’s in social services from CWU in 2017.
Congrats
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford was recently awarded a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. The AWC recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in areas such as public sector resource management, effective local leadership and more. Crawford was elected mayor this year after serving four years as a councilmember. Crawford completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn the distinction.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.