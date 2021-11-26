Purchase Access

New jobs, new faces

Eada Talal Al-Soodani

Eada Talal Al-Soodani, program coordinator

Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center

Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has two new staff members. Eada Talal Al-Soodani is the new program coordinator, taking over duties such as volunteer coordination, small claims mediation support, data/record keeping and  community outreach. Al-Soodani holds a bachelor's degrees in political science, public policy, society and identity from the University of Oregon.

Charles Boespflug

Charles Boespflug, resolution specialist

Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center

Charles Boespflug is the new resolution specialist for the Eviction Resolution Program. Boespflug is multi-lingual in French and Spanish. He has experience working in call centers specializing in customer support and problem resolution. Boespflug has a master's degree in comparative political science from the University of Idaho.

Community Contributions

Starr Ranch Growers will donate 49 boxes of fresh Juici apples throughout the holiday season to The Store, a Nashville-based free grocery store that offers healthy food for those that may need supplements to their income as they work toward self-sufficiency.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

