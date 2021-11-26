Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has two new staff members. Eada Talal Al-Soodani is the new program coordinator, taking over duties such as volunteer coordination, small claims mediation support, data/record keeping and community outreach. Al-Soodani holds a bachelor's degrees in political science, public policy, society and identity from the University of Oregon.
Charles Boespflug is the new resolution specialist for the Eviction Resolution Program. Boespflug is multi-lingual in French and Spanish. He has experience working in call centers specializing in customer support and problem resolution. Boespflug has a master's degree in comparative political science from the University of Idaho.
Community Contributions
Starr Ranch Growers will donate 49 boxes of fresh Juici apples throughout the holiday season to The Store, a Nashville-based free grocery store that offers healthy food for those that may need supplements to their income as they work toward self-sufficiency.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.