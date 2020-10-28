Just as autumn is the best time to plant trees, shrubs and spring-blooming bulbs, it is the best time to weed. Oh don’t moan! I know you have been pulling annual weeds all summer. Now is the time to attack perennial weeds. You will be able to beat them back. The weather is pleasant enough, and the soil is warm. Remember that in March the soil and the weather are cold.
So what are the target plants? Start with the toughies — field bind weed/wild morning glory (Convolvulus sp.) and horsetail (Equisetum sp.). Both of these weeds have massive root systems that are difficult to eradicate by pulling and digging. Herbicide painted on the stems of the plant at this time of year is effective because the product is carried down to the storage roots. If you treat the weeds this fall, again when they show up in the spring and then again next fall, you will weaken the plants so much that you will have prevailed. Yes!
Then, there are the perennial nuisance weeds. Everyone has their favorite one to hate. My nemesis is quack grass or couch grass (Elymus repens). It just creeps in the dark of the night, I think. It is satisfying to dig out the long, white roots, but you can’t leave any bits. This weed also responds to painted herbicide, but because its roots curl around your desirable plants’ roots, the herbicide can cause some collateral damage. It is best to just get down on your knees and dig it.
Violets (Viola sp.) are beautiful and fragrant in the garden, but they can be bullies in the flowerbed and get into the lawn. This is truly one of the most amazing plants. They bloom in the spring, and the flowers create seeds that germinate almost immediately. They send underground runners to start new plants. And, most nefarious of all, they grow seed pods underground. These pods are not the product of blooms, but still produce thousands of seed. Now you know why it is so hard to eradicate violets. Dig the plants carefully so you do not leave the underground seed pods.
Dandelions (Taraxacum) were brought to America by the pilgrims and other early settlers to eat in the early spring. They are one of the first greens, and people needed greens in their diets after a winter of salted fish and beef and stored root vegetables. Many people have more dandelions in their lawns than they could possibly eat. Some people use herbicides to eliminate the plants during the growing season. In the fall, the plants are easy to dig and the long tap root slips out of the soil.
Other weeds such as wood sorrel/oxalis/wild shamrock, spotted spurge, crabgrass, black medic and purslane are annual weeds. They are dealt with in the spring with either a pre-emergent herbicide applied at the correct time or by pulling them before they produce seed. Best of all, this autumn apply a layer of mulch on your flowerbeds so the weed seeds cannot find the light to germinate.
Enjoy the fall sunshine, and get out there and weed!
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.