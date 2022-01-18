220115-yournews-petoftheweekKarma.jpg

Karma

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

Meet Karma

Karma is a 9-year-old medium sized, white and gray, American Staffordshire terrier and Basset hound mix.

Karma has a smile made to dazzle! You can never have a bad day when you are around her due to her loving and warm personality. She loves her people and will make you feel like the most important thing in this world. She is social, loving, cuddly and has so much to offer a family! She is house trained, likes car rides, and loves playing with her ball. Karma is patiently waiting to fetch her way into your heart.

Her adoption fee is $175.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.

For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

