Guinea pig lovers, look no further! Get ready to meet the cutest fuzzy friends you’ll ever find. Nibby, DeeDee, Momo and Jack Jack are 2 years old and very friendly. Once you walk up to their kennel, they’ll come and greet you as they wait for their next snack! They are ready for their forever home and would love to have a visit with you!
The adoption fee for each is $10.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.