Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
211116-yournews-petoftheweekDeeDee.jpg

Dee Dee
211116-yournews-petoftheweekMomo.jpg

Momo
211116-yournews-petoftheweekJack Jack.jpg

Jack Jack
211116-yournews-petoftheweekNibby.jpg

Nibby

Meet Nibby, DeeDee, Momo and Jack Jack

Guinea pig lovers, look no further! Get ready to meet the cutest fuzzy friends you’ll ever find. Nibby, DeeDee, Momo and Jack Jack are 2 years old and very friendly. Once you walk up to their kennel, they’ll come and greet you as they wait for their next snack! They are ready for their forever home and would love to have a visit with you!

The adoption fee for each is $10.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?