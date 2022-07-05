Xavier is a 6-month-old, small-sized, brown Vizsla, smooth haired terrier, American pit bull.
Xavier is a big happy puppy and his one wish is to find a home with people who love him, will care for him, train him, and make him a BIG part of their life. When you give Xavier attention he falls in love and adores you! He will plop in your lap, give a big sigh, and then he will look up at you with stars in his eyes. Xavier wants so much to have people that will be with him and include him. He doesn't want to be left alone outside, he wants to be with you. We think this big puppy is going to be a star if he can get into the right home!
His adoption fee is $250
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. weekdays except for Wednesday when it is closed. It is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
