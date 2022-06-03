Ragu is a 2 year-old, medium Terrier American Pit Bull/mix. Ragu is all in with happy tail wags and flashy smiles when it comes to greeting us in the morning.
You too could be waking up to this charming boy who just wants to make you happy. He is outgoing, social and loves making new friends. He is young, playful and is up for trying new things. He is good with other dogs here at the shelter too. Ragu is a fun, happy and goofy guy who will spice up your life with his wonderful personality and happy smile. Ragu is a dog you must meet in person to get the full effect of his charm. Come meet this handsome boy today!
His adoption fee is $250. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: and 2:30 to 6 p.m.: Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.
