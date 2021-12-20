Crystal is the dog with the largest fan club, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Crystal is a 4-year old, medium-sized, beige and white, American pit bull terrier mix.
To know her is to love her. She is the most loyal and loving dog you could hope for. Crystal is an energetic girl who loves fetch and going for long walks in areas without a lot of other dogs. When she’s not playing, Crystal would love to cuddle or just hang out and watch you work. She enjoys naps and having lots of blankets and bedding to snuggle up into. She knows the command for sit and down, and loves to play with toys, but her favorite activity is being with her family. Crystal is looking for an experience home with a family who can make sure that she can be the only pet and have a steady routine. She needs lots of love and affection and would love a yard with a 6-foot tall fence so she can play and get her energy out and safely relax outside. Crystal will be the best friend and give the most wonderful love for the right home.
Her adoption fee is $175.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
