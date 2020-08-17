Pet of the Week

Meet Pongo
Pongo is a 3-year-old, large-sized brown-and-white American pitbull terrier mix.
Pongo’s smile is so sweet, how can you not love that face? You can’t help but smile right along with him. He has a vibrant and goofy personality to go along with that award winning smile.
Pongo adores people and he will never get enough of your love and attention. He is outgoing and loves to make friends. He is also highly food motivated and will give an excited bounce before plopping down for a sit, or shake with all the excitement he can muster for a treat.
Pongo would love to be an only pup for that undivided attention and affection. He tolerates other dogs but gets a bit uneasy when they’re too close for comfort.
He is an adorable ball of silliness and will put a smile on your face and win hearts wherever you go together.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Pongo, call the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment, scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster animals (and volunteers) or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff