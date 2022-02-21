Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Meet Bellatrix

220222-yournews-petoftheweek.jpg

Bellatrix

Bellatrix is a 2-year-old, medium sized, black, domestic shorthair mix. A sweet girl, she is shy at first but loves getting pets and snuggles from those she adores. She is talkative and wants to be your only companion so she can have all the love and attention for herself.

Her adoption fee is $65.

If you are interested in Bellatrix, visit The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

—Cala Flamond, World staff

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?