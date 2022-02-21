Bellatrix is a 2-year-old, medium sized, black, domestic shorthair mix. A sweet girl, she is shy at first but loves getting pets and snuggles from those she adores. She is talkative and wants to be your only companion so she can have all the love and attention for herself.
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in Bellatrix, visit The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visitwenatcheehumane.orgor the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.