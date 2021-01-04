Meet Ollie
Ollie is a 10-year-old tan and black domestic shorthair mix
Ollie is a senior guy trying his best to deal with being homeless. He is feeling quite cramped in his kennel and wishes he could be in a home with some elbow room. He may be an older cat — anywhere from 10-15 years — but he sure was excited to play with a feather toy and was very quick at catching it! Ollie is hoping someone out there will give him a loving home.
His adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in adopting Ollie, call 662-9577 to set up an appointment to meet him.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff