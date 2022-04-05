Hay Hay is a stunning rooster with a fun personality. This guy is not only stunning, but friendly, too, and looking for a home where we can live life to the fullest. He has been at the shelter for far too long and is hoping his new family will find him soon.
His adoption fee is $10.
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
