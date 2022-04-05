Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK



Meet Hay Hay

Hay Hay is a stunning rooster with a fun personality. This guy is not only stunning, but friendly, too, and looking for a home where we can live life to the fullest. He has been at the shelter for far too long and is hoping his new family will find him soon.

His adoption fee is $10.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?