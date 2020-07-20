Pet of the Week

Dora is a 4-year-old, small sized, black and tan domestic shorthair mix.
Dora was quite worried when she arrived at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, but she has blossomed. She is very friendly and likes to meet new people. She is looking for a nice, easy-going home, and may just be perfect as your one and only pet.
Dora is neat and tidy. She currently lives in the larger cat colony room by herself and she absolutely loves to look out the window! She spends her time watching all the action outside in the parking lot, the street, and the people coming and going. If you had a tall cat tree with a window view she would be absolutely thrilled!
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Dora, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and her name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff