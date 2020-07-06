Meet Kuma
Kuma is a 3-year-old, medium-sized brown and black domestic longhair mix.
Kuma is being overlooked and the staff at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society aren't sure why. She is the friendliest, sweetest girl, so lovable and likes to talk and purr. Kuma is beautiful, and would dearly love to be your friend and companion. Every day she watches all those adorable kittens find their forever homes and wishes people would give her a chance.
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Kuma, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and her name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff