Sugar Snap is ready for your love!
Sugar Snap is one of those cats that needs a minute or two to get to know you but she is very interested in people. She has a little habit of giving a hiss as a greeting, but don’t let that discourage you. It may be her way of deciding who is willing to stand there and let her come to you! Sugar Snap arrived at the shelter because she was very interested in visiting the chickens in the neighborhood. If she can find a home with a large cat tree in front of a window, fun things to do and people who can give her time and attention, she might be very happy to be inside with the people she loves.
Her adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
—Cala Flamond, World staff