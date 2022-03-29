Zeus is a 3-year-old, large-sized, tan Siberian Husky and American Pit Bull mix.
Zeus is one great guy! He is very friendly, easy going, and so smart! Zeus has been around kids of all ages and gets along with them especially well if they are old enough to play a game of fetch with him. He also enjoys swimming, kicking around the soccer ball, and spending time with his people. Zeus is hoping to be your one and only. Come meet Zeus at the shelter and see if he’s the loyal companion for you!
His adoption fee is $175.00.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
