Meet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper is as sweet as his name, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Dr. Pepper is a 12-year-old medium sized black and white domestic shorthair mix.
Although he can be a bit nervous in new situations, he is all love once he comes around. He does best with adults and quieter situations; kids can be a little much for this older gentleman.
He really would love a home where his person takes life a little slower, like he does, and would be content sitting next to you for chin scratches and pets, while you read a book or watch TV. He has a loud purr once he is happy and relaxed, but promises it won’t be so loud it interferes while you two watch your favorite movie or rerun.
His adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting with Dr. Pepper, call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number and his name. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff