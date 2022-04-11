Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Meet Beyonce

220412-yournews-petoftheweekBeyonce.jpg

Beyonce

Beyonce is a 7-year-old, large-sized white and brindle Plott Hound mix.

Hang on to your hearts. She is one happy, enthusiastic, charismatic, delightful gal with lots of energy and pep in her step. Beyonce loves people, dogs, walking, hiking, playing and being with the ones she loves here at the shelter. She always greets us with a tail wag, a butt wiggle and a huge smile. If you want to have a joyful dog in your life...come see Beyonce!

Her adoption fee is $175.

The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call (509) 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the WVHS Facebook page.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?