Bentley is a 1-year-old, large size, charcoal grey and white Great Dane and Labrador retriever mix.
Bentley is a happy, outgoing boy who has a heart full of love ready to give to his future forever home. He is looking for someone confident and strong to handle his size and weight; once clear boundaries are set, he will be the best companion you could ask for. Bentley is great with other dogs but would do best without another male dog in the house. He has been around children of all ages and absolutely loves them. He is house trained and crate trained. He also knows commands and loves to play fetch, tug or go swimming. Bentley is looking for an active home with plenty of space and time to give him all the exercise and love he could ask for.
His adoption fee is $250.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
