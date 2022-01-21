Purchase Access

Meet John D

John D is a three-year-old medium sized black and white domestic shorthair mix.

John D is a very quirky boy and he thrives when he can let his fun personality shine! He is always affectionate to the shelter staff and enjoys jumping around the cat room. John is a very energetic boy but he still enjoys getting pets and is constantly looking for attention and adoration. If you have a home that’s looking for some fun, come meet this fun boy at the shelter!

His adoption fee is $65.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

