Milo is a big hunk of a dog full of love, energy and playfulness, say officials at the Wenatchee Humane Society.
Milo is a three-year-old, medium-sized, white and tan American Pit Bull and terrier mix.
Milo says go big or go home and this is certainly true for his personality. This boy loves and plays hard and in a big, fun-loving and boisterous way. He did live with other dogs and was playful around them. He grew up around kids and has been around the ages of 1 year and up, but may do best with older kids due to his playful nature. He will be so happy to have a fenced yard to romp around in, playing fetch or tossing the toys around until you can join him in the fun. Milo enjoys car rides and going on outdoor adventures. Milo will love you in a big way so be prepared for lots of kisses, hugs and adoration from this guy!
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in adopting Milo contact (509) 662-9577 to set up an appointment to meet him.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff