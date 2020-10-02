Meet Peanut and Butter
Peanut and Butter are a pair of small black, tan and white Guinea pigs.
Peanut and Butter are currently waiting for their forever home. They love their veggies and will do nearly anything for them! They are friendly and are happy to cuddle and talk to you.
Peanut and Butter are a bonded pair and hopefully they can find a home where they can live happily ever after, together.
If you are interested in meeting this adorable pair, please call 662-9577 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and their names. Your call will be returned and a meet-and-greet appointment scheduled as soon as possible.
Their adoption fee is $5 each.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff