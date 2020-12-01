Pet of the Week

Meet Layla
Layla is an 8-month-old large grey Great Dane and retriever mix.
Layla is one big, happy puppy and at only 8 months old she already weighs 51 pounds. Layla is an enthusiastic and lovable girl and excited about ... well, just about everything. Her enthusiasm and energy is endearing and enjoyable but only up to a point. Layla hasn't had training to learn how to be gentle and polite and she can be too much when she is amped up and doesn't know how to calm herself down. If Layla has an owner who understands that she needs obedience training, she will become a good canine citizen and be successful in any situation. Layla wants to please, and when she knows what to do she will do it.
She likes other big dogs that have a high energy, rough-and-rowdy play style. Another large playful dog (with good play manners) might be just what she needs, and it would be important for a prospective adopter to bring that dog to the meet and greet. Layla was overly excited about meeting the cat so she would need plenty of training to live with one. Layla is a wonderful pup who needs someone to train her and guide her, and love her.
Her adoption fee is $300.
If you are interested in adopting Layla contact 662-9577 to set up an appointment to meet her.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters, or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet and greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff