The other day I came across my student pictorial directory from Fuller Seminary. Of course, I looked for the page where my face was pictured. I was amazed at how much I’ve aged in 45 years. The fact is this: Inside I feel I’m still that 25-year-old pastor-in-training. I’m guessing you know what I mean. In spite of the number of candles on our birthday cake, the person inside the one who blows out the candles remains the same age.

As I thumbed through the directory, I smiled as I came across the picture of Bob Shepard. Back in 1977, I didn’t really know Bob that well. I knew he was a nice guy, but I had no idea he would eventually move to my hometown of Wenatchee to pastor the Presbyterian church. And neither he nor I had a clue that he would one day lead a significant ministry of compassion called Serve Wenatchee.



