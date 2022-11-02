A fall garden visit for learning and enjoyment

The new cottage garden theme of Homer’s Garden, seen here in a photo taken in mid-October, has drawn lots of kudos this year.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

A stroll through the Community Education Garden (we shorten it to CEG) is enjoyable any time of year. This transition month toward garden dormancy means structural elements take center stage rather than plants.

WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners are serious about maintaining and enhancing this garden, and it shows. It’s educational for visitors as well as Master Gardeners, as every gardener is well aware of things never remaining constant.



