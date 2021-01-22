How did plants get their names? What does the botanical, the scientific name, mean?
The story that first caught my fancy is the naming of one of my favorite plants, the fragrant Sweet William, Dianthus barbatus.
In 1066, William the Conqueror took the throne in England. He was from Holland and brought over his entire extended family and best friends to whom he gave vast tracts of land. The problem was that the stone in the south of England was pale yellow, and the familiar Dutch stone was gray. So these new lords wanted to build their castles in a familiar color. They floated over the English Channel hundreds and hundreds of shiploads of gray stone as building material. Lo and behold, the stones had soil on them—and the soil contained various plant seeds. In that way the Dianthus was introduced to England and named for the new king, William.
As an aside, the second part of the name, barbatus, makes sure that you will not be purchasing any of another 20 types of Dianthus. Barbatus means beard, and the petals of the Sweet William are shredded on the edges, resembling a beard.
The pilgrims set sail from their homes in Holland where they had taken refuge after being exiled from England. They packed the Mayflower with what they thought they needed, including medicinal plants; that’s how Taraxacum officinale, Dandelion, was brought to America. The species name, officinale, indicates that it was a medicinal plant. And indeed it was. It was one of the first green plants to grow in the spring, and the settlers were desperate for the vitamins in green plants to restore their health after a winter of existing on dried meat and root vegetables.
Plants are often named after people who first described them or collected them in a new territory. David Douglas, 1799-1834, was a British plant collector. The common name for Pseudotsuga menziesii is Douglas fir, a common tree in our area. Douglas actually came through our region on his plant collecting. He collected the seeds of the Black Hawthone, Crataegus douglasii, hence the species name of this plant. The Douglas fir’s species name honors another British naturalists, Archibald Menzies, who first collected the fir’s seeds.
Lewis and Clark, the early explorers of the West, collected more than 260 plants new to science on their journey at the turn of the 19th century. They pressed the plants, collected seed when possible, and managed to get most of the plants back with them. They lost many other plants when canoes overturned and soaked beyond salvage other dried plants. That must have been a heartbreak.
A number of plants have genus or species names of Lewisia or Clarkia. The state flowers of Montana and Idaho are Lewisia rediviva, Bitterroot and Philadelphus Lewsii, Mock Orange, named for Meriwether Lewis. William Clark is remembered with the lovely spring flower Farewell-to-spring, Clarkia amoena and the really charming Ragged Robin, Clarkia pulchella.
Plants are named for places, Festuca idahoensis; colors, Ribes sanguineum, Sambucus nigra; leaf shape, Artemisia tridentate. The plant’s growth habit is also described. Our favorite plant to hate, puncture vine is called Tribulus terrestris because it hugs the earth.
Learning how plants are named is a fascinating hobby. It might be something new for you to do during these quiet days of little activity.
