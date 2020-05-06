Just as people have an average life span, so do trees. Premature tree death can occur because of disease and adverse weather. A healthy tree planted in full sun can resist disease and live for its expected lifespan. Most often, trees fail because of mistakes made when planting them.
Let’s dispel some planting myths that cause trees to die.
Myth 1: The first myth is that trees should be planted in the center of your lawn. The truth is that trees do not live as long nor are they as healthy because turf requires more water than a tree; turf competes with the tree’s roots for the water applied. As well, WSU Master Gardeners often see tree death caused by root rot when turf is allowed to crowd the tree trunk.
Myth 2: The next myth is that you dig a big hole and place potting soil or compost in it, and then chuck the tree in the amended hole. It does not work like that. If the soil is altered, the roots of the tree will have difficulty expanding out of the hole into the native soil. I have seen the roots of a dead tree that grew round and round in a big circle in a hole of amended soil. Moreover, water does not easily move from one soil type to the next, so the hole can become a tree-killing swimming pool.
Myth 3: Another myth is that a tree’s roots reach out to the branches’ widest point, the drip line, and trees have deep tap roots. But, trees have shallow roots, usually, no deeper than 15 inches because the roots need air. A mature tree’s roots can reach out into the surrounding area 1 ½ times the height of the tree. Trees planted too close to buildings develop lopsided roots because the roots cannot spread beyond the house’s foundation.
WSU research has shown that trees and shrubs planted correctly thrive. Here are the techniques to use:
The first step is to free the roots from the container. All the potting soil needs to be washed off — in a large bucket or with a hose. The reason for the clearing of the roots is that roots will not easily move from one soil type to another. Remove the nursery’s planting mix so the roots grow only in your native soil. Roots will not uncoil on their own, so cut off any roots that are circling or girdling the trunk. Eliminate any kinked or broken roots.
Consider the tree’s mature size when placing it in your landscape. Be aware of utility lines. A tree’s size cannot be controlled with topping. Plant the tree immediately in the pre-dug hole. This is often where the planting goes wrong. Trees planted too deeply die within 2 to 3 years. If the trunk is partly buried, it will suffocate itself and develop root rot. Plant the tree at the exact level it was planted in the pot. Then spread the roots radially away from the center of the trunk before covering with just a few inches of the native soil. Never cover above where the trunk starts to flair out toward its root structure.
Water the tree well immediately after planting. This will settle the soil around the roots. Remember, the soil will compact when it is watered. Avoid the temptation to fill in the hole with more soil. Instead, raise up the tree so it is level with the surrounding landscape.
Generally, trees do not need to be staked. Trees grow healthier, strong trunks when they can move in the breeze. If your tree is staked, remember to remove the stake and the ties by the end of the first season. Ties often strangle trees and prevent strong trunk development.
Water only when the top 2 inches of the surrounding surface of the soil is dry. Trees do not need to be watered as often as a lawn, but apply water for 2 to 3 times as long. The guideline is water infrequently (every 7 to 10 days depending on soil texture) but deeply (moist soil to 12 to 15 inches deep). If using drip irrigation, do not put the emitters next to the trunk — it will lead to trunk rot. It is the feeder roots that need water, and the ever-growing number of emitters should be placed in circles out from the tree and repositioned every year or so as the tree's roots expand out.
Plant the tree correctly and enjoy it for years to come.
