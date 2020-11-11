Colder weather brings deer down to lower elevations with an eye for any good forage in our landscapes. A row of arborvitae borders our driveway, separating it from our neighbor, who owns the trees. A few years back he was ready to jerk them out because the deer kept chomping on them, especially the little ones out on the vulnerable end. They just couldn’t regrow in time for the next winter’s deer onslaught. I’m not a fan of arborvitae, but they were planted and provide a nice privacy border between properties.
My husband Pat and I figured out an easy, temporary electric fence used only in winter when needed and then put away come spring. This is about the fourth year for our fencing project and both we and our neighbor are pleased with its success. The fence borders each side of the arborvitae and around the end, protecting the whole row. This method could protect roses and other deer-vulnerable plants also. Deer are habitual, so once they realize they best avoid an area, they are less likely to venture back, fence or no fence.
We bought square concrete blocks and steel fence posts, attached them by mixing concrete and anchoring one upright post into each block. That provides adequate weight for holding up the fence, even with a dump of snow on the lines.
We estimate a post is needed about every 10 to 12 feet, perhaps closer in curved areas.
The first year, we bought a small, solar panel fence charger, available at farm supply stores that sell electric fencing supplies. It worked adequately, but not as well as we wanted, with our roughly 300 feet of fencing multiplied by three conductive tapes at various heights. A solar panel should work well in a smaller area, though.
The following year Pat added an electrical outlet plus an on-off switch on our adjoining wooden fence. These past two or three years have been even better at keeping the deer at bay and not even nibbling those plants when snow lowers the fencing tapes.
We built the electric fencing with three lines of woven tape that conducts electricity. They were vertically placed about 12 inches to 18 inches apart, along with insulating clips that hold them on the posts. It’s simple, and where you purchase your supplies should have knowledgeable folks to guide you. Warning signs are offered along with the electric fencing supplies, so they can be hung incrementally along the fence line.
Snow can laden down the fence and make it sag, and monitoring after a snowfall is easy. You'll want to flip the switch to off before you gently remove the snow!
At the end of deer threats, we roll up the woven tape and store it. Each block with a fence post is moved out of sight until next fall.
If you happen to touch the fence while it’s powered up, it’s not dangerous but really, really gets your attention. Same thing happens with the deer; they learn quickly to head to other plants.
