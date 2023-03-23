The first prayer I ever offered before state legislators was in Springfield, Illinois, a couple decades ago.

A close friend who served in the Illinois Senate invited me to make the three-hour drive from our home in suburban Chicago. It was a distinct honor and rare privilege to see where a young legislator by the name of Abraham Lincoln got his political start.



