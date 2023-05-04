As a nursing manager for Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Tami Clark understands both the benefits and challenges of working in a small town. Despite the serious staff shortages health care facilities continue to face, especially in towns surrounded by rural areas, Clark can’t imagine herself living anywhere else.
“One of the best things about Wenatchee is that it is centrally located in the state. You can take a drive to go skiing or snowshoeing in Winthrop for the day or drive to Seattle for a day of shopping,” Clark said.
Known for providing city amenities with a small-town atmosphere, Wenatchee’s medical community serves the rural region of north central Washington. Research from a recent rural jobs report by Western Governors University’s Northwest regional team shows that while demand for talent shifted throughout the pandemic, rural health-care job listings continue to dominate in this region. Between 2017 and 2022, more than half of the total job postings in rural Washington and Oregon were for health care positions.
As a two-time graduate of WGU Washington, earning both her bachelor’s and subsequent master’s in organizational leadership, Clark sees firsthand every day how many positions are needed in her own backyard.
“We still need nurses, techs, certified nursing assistants, and respiratory therapists. We also need behavioral health providers,” she said. “The pandemic put a lot of stress on all areas of healthcare. We tried to support the staff as much as we could. We worked alongside them, listened to concerns, and encouraged family time.”
For Clark, it’s all about creating a sense of family and looking after each other, which she considers one of the major benefits for those who choose to live and work in small towns.
“The benefit of working in a small town is that you run into the patients who you take care of, and they remember you. If you are here long enough, you start to take care of the children as adults. The people you work with are like a second family,” she said. “The challenges we have are resource availability. We don’t always have what we need for our patients, and they have to drive to a larger city that has the specialized care they need.”
Clark, who was born in Spokane, spent most of her life in Wenatchee. The reasons why she stays far outnumber any challenges. Her advice for anyone who is considering a move to a small town to help fill health care needs is to start by exploring the community.
“Visit the town and ask people about the area — what they like, and they don’t like. If you know the department in which you are interested in working, reach out to the HR office and ask to have a tour or speak with the person who will be doing the hiring.”
And to those who are considering a career in nursing but aren’t sure which field, Clark points out the many options.
“I have always wanted to work in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU, with the babies). I have worked in many areas, including NICU. As I entered nursing school, I realized that there are so many options for nurses. If you don’t like what you are doing, then you can change to another area,” she said. “There is a lot of flexibility. I learned one area and then cross-trained to get a variety of skills. Nursing is not easy. You will have hard days, but you will also have days that make you proud you’re a nurse.”
After almost 15 years working at Confluence Health, Clark said she’s still proud to be a nurse and has no desire to leave her small town.
“One of the reasons for staying here is that we really don’t have the traffic of a big city. I love that my commute is only 15 minutes. That’s hard to beat!”
For more information about nursing or other health care degrees, check out the Leavitt School of Health and WGU for other degree options.
