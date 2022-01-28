Every year the American Legion Auxiliaries around the state help with holiday gift shops at VA Medical Centers and nursing homes.
We send gifts and a time is set in early December for two to three days at these facilities for the veterans to come in and shop for their families. The gifts are wrapped and they take them at no cost to them at all. We here in Cashmere have helped every year until last year.
Last year Jeanette, the activities director at the VA Nursing Home in Spokane, said they would do their own shopping so we just sent money since no one was allowed in.
This year when we talked with her she said she was so short-handed that she wasn’t sure what she was going to do. So she said she would send us a list of some to go shopping for if we wanted to do that for them.
Well, we got a list all right, all 66 veterans there with a wish list. Of course, we were more than willing to do that and went shopping. We got some donations from different individuals who wanted to help.
My granddaughter Kristie said her team members from Confluence Health wanted to help so we said that would be great. A couple of them even adopted one of the veterans and bought them everything on their list. We got together and put together a gift bag for all 66 names.
We also put together afghans and we had 10 of them, 36 neck pillows and wheelchair bags all made by auxiliary members. We work on afghans all the time, knitting squares and crocheting around them to sew together.
Kristie and her friend Devon wanted to take everything up so we loaded her car and off they went. It was a wonderful feeling to know we helped all the veterans there for Christmas.
All the bags had Christmas cards and calendars and Jeanette and her office got Liberty Orchards candy. They had a Christmas party one day with Santa visiting and handing out all the gift bags.
We also collected snacks etc. for local troop holiday boxes. We took everything to Steve Simonson’s high school class and they prepared 12 boxes. We had six names so everyone got twp.
This year was the 17th year his class has done this for us. It is so rewarding to work with such great young people.
For the second year we put together Christmas mugs with goodies and gave them to local veterans and auxiliary members in nursing homes, assisted livings and home bound with Christmas cards. We made 43 of them this year and will do that again next year.
It was definitely a rewarding holiday season and we are proud to be supportive of veterans and their families. The American Legion will be 103 years old in March.
Linda Ingraham is the President of Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary No. 64