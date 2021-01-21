Due to the restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, Pybus University courses for the spring 2021 series will be provided virtually. All classes are free and open to the public.
Classes will be held on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m from Jan. 26 to April 20 on unique topics for the general public. Classes are taught by local volunteers with an interest and aptitude in the subject. The public is invited to register for as many classes as they like.
To view a description of all 11 classes, visit wwrld.us/pybusu. Those wishing to register for any of the classes can complete the online registration form on the site.
“Our goal in providing these classes to the community is to guide you to learn something new and grow in knowledge,” said Mary Henson, Pybus University coordinator. “Information on how to attend each class virtually will be provided once participants have registered.”
Here’s a short description of the first three classes in the Pybus University spring series:
Jan. 26: Eco-Friendly Lawn Care
How often should I water my lawn? Does this change from month to month? Should I fertilize my lawn? This class will teach you how to make the most of your lawn and yard while keeping water conservation and water quality in mind.
Instructors: Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener Alan Smith and Ryan Williams, program director for Cascadia Conservation District
Feb. 2: Be Red Cross Ready
(6 p.m. in Spanish, 7:30 p.m. in English)
Everyone knows the Red Cross helps people during disasters and emergencies. You may not know that it’s also part of our mission to help you help yourself and your community before an emergency occurs! Becoming “Red Cross Ready” means following our three simple steps to ensure you are prepared for a disaster: get a kit, make a plan, be informed.
Instructors: Red Cross staffer Francesca Brighty will lead the Spanish-language class. Ryan Rodin, executive director of the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross, and Hannah Christen, disaster program manager for the regional American Red Cross will lead the 7:30 p.m. session.
Feb. 9:How to Cope with the Ongoing Stress of the Pandemic
Have you been feeling ongoing stress during this time? Maybe you’re not feeling much at all, which can also be a protective reaction to overwhelming stressors. Join the conversation on resilience to help you develop the endurance necessary to deal with the pandemic. Resilience is not about being strong all the time. Rather, resilience is recognizing that both struggle and strength exist in the present moment.
Instructor: Christine Wineberg, Psy.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist and the behavioral medicine consultant at Columbia Valley Community Health in Chelan.
Leslie LePore Freytag is executive director of Pybus Public Market.