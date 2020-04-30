The English team at Quincy Middle School sent an enrichment assignment to students, asking them to write a free-verse poem about how they are feeling during the pandemic.

“We wanted the kids to be able to share their voices during this time,” said QMS language arts teacher Michele Fancher, who noted that April is National Poetry Month.

Here are a few of the poems submitted by students:

This Is Tiring

This is tiring

School was good

Grades were good

But then Corona comes along

Stopping everything in sight

Closing schools

Closing stores

Stopping non-essential workers

Preventing any type of event with more than ten people

This is tiring

Ruining the daily basis of everyone

Ruining any chance of the world being normal for a while

Ruining any chance of having basic human touch with others

No more high fives

No more hugging friends and loved ones

No more greeting with handshakes

This is tiring

So, Corona if you wouldn’t mind, can you just go away

Because everyone’s Tired

— Stephanie Sanchez

8th grader

The Little Things In Life

Take a look out the window,

What do you see?

Do you hear the birds chirping?

See them flying so free?

I know that you may feel like your trapped in a cage,

But still try to enjoy the little things in your day.

Enjoy looking at the leaves outside,

Flowing softly through the wind,

Or that joke that made you laugh,

when you were texting your best friend

Just keep in mind that this outbreak won’t last forever,

Even if it feels like we are in endless stormy weather.

Remember that after it rains, there is a rainbow in the sky,

And even when it’s dark there are stars in the night.

There were so many good days that we had taken for granted.

And that is why we should appreciate when little things in life happen.

— JazzLynn Padron

6th grader

How I’m Feeling

To go outside without having to worry about the health of others is to live the high life,

“School closure to last till April 24th” at first sounded like an early vacation

Soon that feeling faded away, and my home had slowly become a prison cell of boredom and loneliness

Upon hearing school would continue to be closed,

The frustration of staying home and not be with my friends grew

Never did I think that not being able to go outside would affect me this much

I miss the sun, seeing all the trees with the flower blossoms, goofing off with my friends

Hopefully, this all ends soon so I can be happy outside of my home and with my friends

I miss everyone

— Dulce Ferreyra

8th grader

The Good In This

What’s happening?

Our lives have flipped upside down

This hasn’t happened since 1918

I am missing school

People say there is nothing to do,

But I am still busy,

Maybe more productive

I have been doing chores,

Embroidery,

Broke and healed my foot,

Got a new cat,

Doing homework,

Learning a new language,

Paint,

Walk my dog,

And, of course, watch TV

I said to myself,

“I didn’t realize how much I liked school until it was cancelled”

But I am still glad,

For we have the internet!

I can still talk,

Receive assignments,

Still do distance activities over a platform

Sure, things are different,

But we can still be together

(Following the rules of social distancing)

— Alyssa Wells

6th grader