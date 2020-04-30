The English team at Quincy Middle School sent an enrichment assignment to students, asking them to write a free-verse poem about how they are feeling during the pandemic.
“We wanted the kids to be able to share their voices during this time,” said QMS language arts teacher Michele Fancher, who noted that April is National Poetry Month.
Here are a few of the poems submitted by students:
This Is Tiring
This is tiring
School was good
Grades were good
But then Corona comes along
Stopping everything in sight
Closing schools
Closing stores
Stopping non-essential workers
Preventing any type of event with more than ten people
This is tiring
Ruining the daily basis of everyone
Ruining any chance of the world being normal for a while
Ruining any chance of having basic human touch with others
No more high fives
No more hugging friends and loved ones
No more greeting with handshakes
This is tiring
So, Corona if you wouldn’t mind, can you just go away
Because everyone’s Tired
— Stephanie Sanchez
8th grader
The Little Things In Life
Take a look out the window,
What do you see?
Do you hear the birds chirping?
See them flying so free?
I know that you may feel like your trapped in a cage,
But still try to enjoy the little things in your day.
Enjoy looking at the leaves outside,
Flowing softly through the wind,
Or that joke that made you laugh,
when you were texting your best friend
Just keep in mind that this outbreak won’t last forever,
Even if it feels like we are in endless stormy weather.
Remember that after it rains, there is a rainbow in the sky,
And even when it’s dark there are stars in the night.
There were so many good days that we had taken for granted.
And that is why we should appreciate when little things in life happen.
— JazzLynn Padron
6th grader
How I’m Feeling
To go outside without having to worry about the health of others is to live the high life,
“School closure to last till April 24th” at first sounded like an early vacation
Soon that feeling faded away, and my home had slowly become a prison cell of boredom and loneliness
Upon hearing school would continue to be closed,
The frustration of staying home and not be with my friends grew
Never did I think that not being able to go outside would affect me this much
I miss the sun, seeing all the trees with the flower blossoms, goofing off with my friends
Hopefully, this all ends soon so I can be happy outside of my home and with my friends
I miss everyone
— Dulce Ferreyra
8th grader
The Good In This
What’s happening?
Our lives have flipped upside down
This hasn’t happened since 1918
I am missing school
People say there is nothing to do,
But I am still busy,
Maybe more productive
I have been doing chores,
Embroidery,
Broke and healed my foot,
Got a new cat,
Doing homework,
Learning a new language,
Paint,
Walk my dog,
And, of course, watch TV
I said to myself,
“I didn’t realize how much I liked school until it was cancelled”
But I am still glad,
For we have the internet!
I can still talk,
Receive assignments,
Still do distance activities over a platform
Sure, things are different,
But we can still be together
(Following the rules of social distancing)
— Alyssa Wells
6th grader