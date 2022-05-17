LEAVENWORTH — More than 65 volunteers, including five members of The Saddle Rockers bluegrass band, participated in the Old Leavenworth North Road Cemetery’s "Rake the Spring Twigs" Community Event on April 30. This large number of volunteers shattered the previous record of 12.
Before the event started, event organizers Sabrina Westbrook, Matt Cade and four volunteers predicted a low turnout because of steady rain and cold temperatures. But the rain stopped minutes before the event started, and volunteers began streaming in. “It was thrilling to see the cars pulling into the cemetery parking lot,” exclaimed volunteer Carol Cade.
Said Westbrook, “We thought the six of us early volunteers might be the only ones” doing any cleanup of the cemetery grounds. Westbrook said Cade even called The Saddle Rockers to tell them that “we understood if they wanted to cancel the performance.” The band proved to be a hardy bunch, and they began playing under clearing skies and warming temperatures.
Volunteers raked twigs and pine needles and picked up fallen branches, with over 25 pickup and trailer loads collected. Local orchardist Troy Davis offered to burn the debris piles when appropriate. Davis also provided a much-appreciated portable restroom.
Participants were a cross-section of community members. Most notable was 2022 Royal Lady Sharon Waters, whose community service earned her the esteemed honor of representing Leavenworth at community events in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. After seeing Waters loading piles of debris onto a trailer, one participant commented that “Waters was doing what she always does, pitching in to help the community be a better place to live.”
Cade credited Westbrook, the Greater Leavenworth Museum’s volunteer-in-charge, for bringing together a cross section of volunteers from different groups within the community. “These groups included Rotarians, public and private school students, home-schooled students, a group of young men living in an adult home in Leavenworth, former City of Leavenworth administrator Joel Walinski and octogenarians.” Also participating in the event were Jenny Peery and her dog Brewster. Jenny is a young lady who Westbrook cares for during the week.
Cade said volunteers also included a couple from Amboy in southwest Washington. Camille and Brandon Duckworth were visiting Leavenworth to celebrate their 20th anniversary and asked at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce if there were any community events happening that day. The couple "showed up and jumped right in," Cade said.
After spending two hours cleaning up the cemetery, everyone stopped to enjoy delicious sandwiches made at Dan’s Food Market while listening to The Saddle Rockers.
The Greater Leavenworth Museum wishes to thank everyone mentioned above who volunteered and made the ‘Rake the Spring Twigs’ a successful event. Finally, a special thanks to The Saddle Rockers, Tom and Cheryl Phillips, Megan Bennett, the Leavenworth Rotary Club, and Dan’s Food Market, which donated bottled water and made many sandwiches quickly.
The Greater Leavenworth Museum hopes to see these volunteers and more who wish to join in the fun at next October’s ‘Rake the Autumn Leaves’ Community Event.
Ann (Osborne) Peavey is a member of the Greater Leavenworth Museum board of directors.