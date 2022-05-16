Purchase Access

NCW

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

The American Red Cross is urging community members to donate blood this spring and summer season.

Those who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper. Those who give between May 20 and 31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last. For more information, visit rcblood.org/camper.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastmont Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee

Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

June 6, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee

June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St.

June 8, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.

June 9, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth

June 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee



