The American Red Cross is urging community members to donate blood this spring and summer season.
Those who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper. Those who give between May 20 and 31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last. For more information, visit rcblood.org/camper.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastmont Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee
Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave.
Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
June 6, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee
June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St.
June 8, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
June 9, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
June 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, Wenatchee
