The official dedication of newly renovated Peshastin-Dryden Elementary on Sept. 26 drew a full house to the school gym. Principal Emily Ross welcomed current families and staff, former P-D students and many area residents.
First graders sang the national anthem and twirled flag-like ribbons under the guidance of music teacher Catherine Merrill.
Ross thanked the community for the beautiful building. She reminded the audience that from idea to fruition took 15 years. Cascade School Board member Cindy Puckett talked about the generations of families that have been through the school's halls.
Superintendent Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou and former superintendent Bill Motsenbocker both emphasized the importance of the Peshastin and Dryden communities in driving the success of the bond process. When an original plan omitted a facility in this part of the district, these citizens voiced the need to keep P-D Elementary, continuing its heritage as a focus for community gathering. The district listened and heeded the Peshastin/Dryden perspective and received overwhelming bond support in return.
Beckendorf-Edou presented a video by Icicle TV, which showcased a day in the life of P-D Elementary. Various district staff narrated the short film, including business manager Dwight Remick, who said, “If you hadn’t been here before, you wouldn’t think it was a remodel.”
Indeed, the school has a brand new feel, with hints of the “merger of the old and new,” as Ross described it.
Peshastin Community Council members shared a pair of huge scissors while several students each wielded their own golden scissors for the ribbon cutting that completed the ceremony. Self-guided tours allowed everyone to see the transformations for themselves.
The 17 classrooms, a mix of renovated and new, include expanded kindergarten rooms, allowing the 5- and 6-year olds more space to roam. The lively first and second graders can choose chairs that rock to get the wiggles out.
The special ed department has valuable space to teach — beyond academics — critical life skills, in a room with a small kitchen, laundry and fully equipped bathroom.
Despite walls encasing the previously open central library, the feeling of openness is retained because large windows infuse the area with natural light. The walls help increase productivity as groups in the hall, library and computer lab don’t disturb each other.
While the bells and intercom seem like simple things, their upgrade from pre-digital technology have been big improvements. “I used to give the announcements while leaning over a desk, pushing a button, with my face next to a speaker, with my back to all the parents in the office,” Ross said. “Now I can do them by picking up the phone in my office.
Improved safety and security were key aspects of the renovation. Hallway doors can close for fire, or close and lock for lockdown. The building doors are accessed by keycards and entrances are monitored and recorded. The system notifies office staff if a door is left ajar.
The school also has better climate control. “Rather than trying to learn while sweating, and listening over noisy fans, now we can focus on our job of growing minds,” said Ross.
Teacher Jennifer Graybeal described the renovated school as "a bright happy space!”
And the cub door? The one that is 5-feet tall? It was added almost on a whim, but every child — and most parents — who attended the dedication chose it over the regular entry.
Marlene Farrell lives in Leavenworth. She works for a local nonprofit and contracts to write stories for the Cascade School District.