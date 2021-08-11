In his June 3 Safety Valve letter, Lief Carlsen asks us to tell our county commissioners what we think about the NCW Libraries selections of books he doesn’t approve of for young adults and children. After he says he hasn’t read any of the books he’s concerned about, he proceeds to analyze them as examples of sinister, left-leaning “woke” propaganda.
I’ll accept his invitation for comment.
I’m very pleased with the library system’s book selection process. It has produced a collection of books appealing to a wide range of interests. That’s a good thing because there’s something there for any young reader. I hope they continue choosing books by means of their current processes.
I have some thoughts for Mr. Carlsen, too.
I’m impressed that you can offer such detailed analysis of books you say you haven’t read. I have to actually read a book before I can fully understand it. In fact, it seems to me that reading a book should be a prerequisite before offering public comments on it.
I’m interested in your theory that books whose themes you don’t approve of aren’t simply books you wouldn’t want to read, but rather evidence of a sinister conspiracy to foist the “woke” ideology onto the young. And, more broadly, what evidence is there that such an ideology or a conspiracy to further it even exists?
I’m grateful to live in a country that values our rights to choose what we wish to read or see or hear and to make our own decisions about those things and how they square with our own values. It is obvious that the only way we can guarantee those rights is to protect the rights of everyone — even those we don’t agree with — to do the same.
If we do that, Mr. Carlsen, we will not require the services of self-appointed censors to protect us from books they don’t like.
