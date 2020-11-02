The Community Foundation of NCW has disbursed $106,633 to all school districts in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties from donations made to the Back to Basics school fundraising campaign in September. The funds will directly help students and families who are struggling from the effects of the pandemic.
“Earlier this spring when schools shut down, we heard a few stories about students having a hard time staying engaged in remote learning because they were having to care for their younger siblings, or their parents lost jobs and were struggling to put food on the table” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We knew we had to do something about it, and help provide some basic needs so they could focus on their education as much as possible.”
The Board of Trustees approved $55,000 to kick-start the campaign. Each district received a portion of these funds based on their district’s population and number of low-income students. Donations from the public were directed to the districts of their choice.
School district family advocates, teachers and counselors who work closely with students will identify and distribute the funds. This process is already in place in schools; the funds will simply provide greater opportunities to help students.
Family advocates and counselors see first-hand the challenges many students and their families face, especially during this year of with the pandemic and wildfire. Now they will be able to give them even greater support.
Funds will be used for food, clothing, school supplies, health and personal hygiene needs, and sanitation items.
BACK TO BASICS RECIPIENTS
- Brewster School District, $4,740
- Bridgeport School District, $4,272
- Cascade School District, $5,599
- Cashmere School District, $3,911
- Eastmont School District, $14,631
- Entiat School District, $2,922
- Lake Chelan School District, $5,094
- Mansfield School District, $3,272
- Manson School District, $3,709
- Methow Valley School District, $3,103
- Nespelem School District, $3,602
- Okanogan School District, $4,172
- Omak School District, $5,222
- Orondo School District, $2,902
- Oroville School District, $2,975
- Palisades School District, $1,937
- Pateros School District, $3,257
- Stehekin School District, $2,047
- Tonasket School District, $4,590
- Waterville School District, $2,912
- Wenatchee School District, $21,769
While the campaign is complete, donations can always be made to school districts or PTAs to support students who really need our help this year.
For more information, visit cfncw.org or call 509-663-7716.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The foundation manages $85 million in assets through 500-plus individual funds.