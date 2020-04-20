Senior Moments

If you are anything like me, then you are feeling the effects of a coronavirus-induced stress. The list of rules and worries keeps getting longer.
Stay home. If you do go out, stay 6 feet away from people. Wear a mask. WASH YOUR HANDS! Sanitize everything you touch. Where am I going to find toilet paper? Drive-thru take-out only. My dry cleaner is closed. I can’t get my hair cut. Don’t touch your face. Shake hands with your elbow or foot. Is my throat scratchy? Do I have a fever? Is my family safe? Do I have enough sanitizing wipes, because clearly the stores don’t? Eat your vegetables. (Oops, that was on an older list.)
That’s a lot. But then I have a daughter who is an ER doctor in New York City. I have a brother who is a doctor in Renton. My wife is a nurse at Confluence Health. My father-in-law is 102 and lives at Colonial Vista. Both of my parents live in a retirement community in Southern California. And I direct a low-income senior apartment community, called Garden Terrace.
This is not a good scenario for someone like me who has a family history of anxiety and depression. So what am I doing to stay sane? Quite a few things that you could be doing too. Drugs and wine!
That’s not totally true. I’ve been listening to music and podcasts while I’m outside in the yard and garden or cleaning out my garage.
I’m using the longer days of sunlight to lighten my mood. I’m making sure that I’m getting enough sleep. I’m watching Netflix because I have a daughter who does post-production for much of their original programming.
I’m face-timing or teleconferencing with many in my family and some of my friends. And, I’m following as closely as I can to the coronavirus safety guidelines in place right now. I’m feeling pretty good.
The residents of Garden Terrace and our community are anxious too. Senior living facilities across the state have had instances of infection and deaths.
Not everyone in this community is practicing social distancing and self-care procedures. The news won’t stop talking about the rising numbers. We could use some encouragement.
So, I would like you to do a favor for the residents and for me. Write us a letter.
You can mail it to 500 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Tell us your story of “captivity” or, most importantly, the good things you are learning and experiencing during this new reality. Let’s try sharing the love during these very trying senior moments.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.