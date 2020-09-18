As I was reading through the latest issue of AARP Magazine, (Yes, I’m that old!), I ran across a note by Kimberly Lankford, author of "Rescue Your Financial Life." She was talking about how we are all concerned these days about social distancing (meaning physically distancing), and rightly so, but for our personal well being we should actually be focusing on getting better at “Distant Socializing.”
Well, that turned my head around for a few seconds. I instantly thought how quickly we turned to ZOOM for business meetings, but then quickly co-opted that platform for church services, family gatherings and virtual dinner parties, etc. Our need to be social is indeed strong. And as this pandemic lingers on, there will likely emerge more and more creative ways of “Distance Socializing.”
In our family, we have a 5 p.m. Thursday Zoom call standing meet time. With our kids in Tacoma, Olympia and Los Angeles, we have a wonderful one to two hour digital face-to-face time with everyone every week. The granddaughters and sons-in-law participate, as do my brother and sister-in-law in Long Beach, California, and we have cousins from San Luis Obispo, California, pop in from time to time. Fun!
Here at Garden Terrace Senior Apartments, we have adapted our BINGO to a distance socializing model. We have half a dozen or so 6-foot tables that we have spaced 6 feet apart in our social room. There is a seat for a player at each end of the tables so players all stay 6 feet apart. Even so, masks are encouraged, and it's been a real hit!
So have any of you created any fun, safe and sane methods to socialize from a distance? I’d love to hear what you have come up with. If you want to share your ideas, just email me at ken.neher@gardenterrace.us I may get to write about them next time. We can use a few good new ideas for senior moments here at Garden Terrace, and I’d bet there are lots of folk looking for a new way or two to be distantly social.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.