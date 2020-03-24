Senior Moments

When I was 2, my family moved to the San Gabriel Valley in Southern California. The year was 1958, Route 66 ran just north of town ending in Los Angeles about 35 miles west, and the area was 90% orange and lemon groves. It was a paradise, just like Wenatchee. There is nothing like tearing through the groves in your homemade go-kart and eating tree-ripe navel oranges with abandon.
Sixty two years later, I still don’t understand the difference between a grove and an orchard except for the kind of fruit that grows there, but I’m fairly certain the same sort of youthful shenanigans goes on in both. Some of you may be able to verify that.
My friends and I never spent much time in the lemon groves. They smelled a little different and NOBODY peeled a lemon and ate it just for fun!
But lemons are a very important source of the acid in great cooking; they really help to balance flavors, and they add that little something extra to many recipes.
We’ve all heard the old saying, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade!” Well, that’s all well and good, and may be enough for you, but I’d rather make lemon glazed chicken and Mediterranean couscous with a date chutney.
Here at Garden Terrace low-income senior apartments, there are many people who would likely tell you that life handed them lemons, perhaps crate after crate of lemons.
So, the first step of what we try very hard to do here is to help them turn as many of those lemons as we can into lemonade. Thank goodness sugar is cheap, and HUD still grants subsidies to people who have too many “lemons” forced on them.
And, thankfully many of our residents still have the energy, fortitude and “can-do” attitude to make that lemon glazed chicken. By providing them a safe and secure affordable roof over their head, with their dignity intact, they can focus on living a life that is not just about getting through the next day, but it can be about staying healthy, volunteering, working odd jobs, knitting 1,000 hats for kids in need or more.
That has been and still is the goal of Garden Terrace for nearly 50 years now — making senior moments great again.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.