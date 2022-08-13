“I took the batteries out of the carbon monoxide detector because the loud constant beeping was giving me a bad headache and making me dizzy!”
It’s just a joke, but it doesn’t stray too far from some of the things heard and seen in the halls of Garden Terrace senior apartments. I don’t want to betray any confidences or hurt anyone’s feelings, but I want to give you a sense of the little nuggets of humor that get us and the seniors through the harder days.
For instance, the fire alarm is going off in a surprise practice drill and we have staff on every floor to make sure people hear and know what to do in case of a real emergency. On one floor a resident sticks their head into the hall and yells, “Turn that thing off!” More training needed.
Three ladies living near each other on the same floor were very competitive. When our maintenance man was in one of their rooms doing a quick repair, the resident stepped out into the hall and loudly exclaimed, so her friends could hear her, “I’ve got a man in my room!” The competition was on!
As an added safety feature, we encourage the residents to keep the door to their apartments locked. On his security rounds one evening, a staff member noticed one of the room doors wide open. When he asked why the door was still open, the resident replied, “You told me to lock it, not to close it!” Well, technically true.
And there are others — some stories that leave us blushing, some that will brighten a few days, and some that are not appropriate to repeat in mixed company or on social media. It’s all a by-product of living and working in close community.
Recently, the staff reenacted the game show “Family Feud” for the residents. It was the kitchen family vs. the office/maintenance family. After an hour of beautiful laughter and applause, we knew that we had just experienced the most productive community building in quite some time.
Laughter is the best medicine, and it also creates “Senior Moments” that can last and last.
Ken Neher is executive of Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.
