My eldest daughter is a very good musician. She began playing the violin at 4 years old after seeing Itzhak Perlman on Sesame Street and then studied the Suzuki method of learning violin with Betty Ritter. She was one of the first musicians at the then new Icicle Creek Music Center, studying violin and viola with Scott Hosfeld.
She then attended The Manhattan School of Music and soon The Juilliard School in New York City traveling the world with Juilliard 100th anniversary orchestra. And, as a fitting finale, she played in a concert with soloist — Itzhak Perlman.
Elapsed time: 20 years.
Now, that’s patience and persistence.
As you might imagine, she traveled back and forth across the country on a number of airlines during the years in NYC.
At the time, I had a job as Director of Stewardship and Donor Development for the Church of the Brethren, which required many thousands of miles on planes visiting churches and donors all over the country. Cashing in on those airline miles got my daughter home a good number of times very cheaply.
One thing that I learned as a frequent flyer was “get as far as you can as fast as you can.” Someday, I may tell you more stories about those trips related to weather, short runways, emergency landings and lost luggage.
But now, back to patience and persistence.
When my daughter was traveling on planes, rules varied somewhat between airlines about carrying instruments on board. A violin — an expensive violin — can’t bounce around the luggage compartment. This fact, at times, created a lot of tension between our daughter and boarding agents at airports. (Interestingly enough, flight attendants were super helpful and accommodating.)
After a trip with a number of particularly bad experiences and some tears, she was ready for the next trip and needed some help remaining calm. I don’t remember now if it was her idea or mine, but she penned the words “Patience” and “Persistence” on her hands as visible reminders.
The trip went well.
Patience and persistence can be tricky things in senior housing facilities too — both for residents and for staff. (And probably a lot of other people.)
Waiting for meals, waiting for the mail, waiting for the elevator or waiting for a pandemic to end can be hard to do if you have anxiety issues, generally don’t feel good, or are somewhat depressed. Patience can be tough to come by.
Persistence is a challenge when constantly communicating with residents about water shut offs for repairs, elevator servicing, or alarm tests.
It can be exhausting. I wonder if Itzhak has senior moments like us or writes notes on his hands?
Until next time (be patient).
Ken Neher is executive of Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.