There is an old Russian proverb that says: “If you go to war, pray once, if you go to sea, pray twice, but pray three times when you are going to be married.”
Cute, but not the Russian proverb that I want to address today. The one in my sights is: “If everyone gives one thread, the poor man will have a shirt.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, which is affecting us all in one way or another, we are seeing many examples of threads in our local communities. People are stepping up in hundreds of little ways to help keep people safe and sane.
Some folks are making masks. Some are shopping and delivering food to vulnerable people. Some are giving rides to medical appointments. Some are just calling to check in or chat to alleviate loneliness. Some are teaching people to use cell phones and computers so they can stay connected with family and friends. Some are creating Zoom communities and have sing-a-longs and happy hours while social distancing.
Some of you even wrote letters to us and the Garden Terrace seniors. (Thank you!)
At Garden Terrace, our seniors are busy too. Some are sewing masks, others running errands for the less mobile or most vulnerable, others helping with someone’s laundry, or delivering packages to apartments, or serving meals. All these senior moments seem to be focused on being better together.
And all the individual things — one here, one there — are miraculously being woven together to protect us from the elements, which are in this case the virus, or boredom, or binge watching TV.
No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. And when we all finally look up, there just might be a shirt on someone who needs one. You? Me, perhaps? Who knows?
Until next time, stay safe, do good, be kind to one another.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.