NCW — The annual senior nutrition program is set to start the first week of June. Participants are required to attest that they are age 60 or older; American Indian and Alaska Natives are eligible starting at age 55.
Eligible seniors must live in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties.
The prerequisites for income must be at or below $25,142 annual income or $2,096 monthly income for one person. For a two-person household the annual income must be at or below $33,874 and monthly income $2,823. Larger households add $644 for each additional person.
Seniors who qualify have the opportunity to apply and receive two packets of vouchers worth $40 for fruits, vegetables and honey at farmers markets and farm stores in Washington state.
The distribution will take place on following dates and locations:
June 6: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave.
June 6: 1 to 2 p.m., Entiat Community Center, 2084 Entiat Way
June 8: 10 to 11 a.m., Leavenworth Senior Center, 423 Evans St.
June 8: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Epledalen Assisted Living, 809 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere
June 9: 1 to 2 p.m, Brewster Senior Center, 109 S. Bridge St.
June 10: 10 to 11 a.m., Ephrata Senior Center, 124 C St. N.W.
June 13: 10 to 11 a.m., Okanogan Senior Center, 1300 2nd St. S.
June 14: 10 to 11 a.m., Free Methodist Church, 815 2nd Ave. S.W., Quincy
June 15: 11 a.m. to noon, Tonasket Senior Center, 22 W. 5th St.
June 16: 10 to 11 a.m., Methow Senior Center, 215 Methow Valley Highway, Twisp
June 21: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Oroville Senior Center, 1521 Golden St.
June 22: 10 a.m. to noon, Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.
