One of my favorite Northwest humor writers is Patrick McManus. He’s published several humorous books with titles like, "They Shoot Canoes Don’t They?" and "Into the Twilight, Endlessly Grousing." Often they are collections of short stories, and one of my favorite stories is called, “Sequences.”
The reason I like it so much is because it’s actually true. I see examples of the “sequences” everywhere at Garden Terrace Senior Living, but especially in our maintenance department. The premise of the story is … . No, it’s better if I describe an example. So here you go.
Let’s say we need a special valve for a sink faucet. It will require a quick trip to Lowe’s, but first we have to check to see if we need anything else while at the hardware store. When on the way to the office to see if we need anything else at Lowe’s, a short-ish resident stops us and needs a shower rod re-hung. Sure. That’s a quick fix.
But when we go to fix the shower rod, we notice that there is a light out above the sink. A “quick” trip down the elevator to the maintenance room for the light and then another “quick” (our elevators are NOT quick by the way) trip back to the room to put in the light. Great, now we can head back to the front office to see if we need anything else from Lowe’s. But to save time, remember the elevators are not “quick,” we’ll take the stairs this time. In the stairwell someone has left a couple of bags of groceries on the landing. We look in and wonder how long have they been here and how perishable are they? Fairly certain whoever left them there will be back to get them soon, we move on.
Where were we heading? Oh, yes, the office to see if we need anything else from Lowe’s.
When we get to the office, the flooring guys are here to put new carpet in an empty apartment. We get them keys and take them up to the apartment so they know exactly what we want. But since they are there, we show them the transition strips in two other apartments that need to be replaced because they could become tripping hazards.
Heading back downstairs again, we get a call that the Lowe’s truck is here delivering a refrigerator and apartment stove, so we meet them at the back door to let them in and show them where we want them delivered. We chat with the delivery guys a little bit, and sign for the delivery. Then we head back to the office to see if we need anything else from Lowe’s.
When we get to the office, we remember that we need some signs to notify the residents that the water will be off tomorrow for a short time to replace the valve on the supply line while we are doing the valve on the faucet. We ask someone in the office to make those for us and find out no one needs anything else from Lowe’s. But we need to borrow someone’s car to get there because we forgot ours is in the shop. We get some car keys and head to Lowe’s for the valve. When we get there we find out that, oops, senior moment, we forgot the Garden Terrace Lowe’s charge card, so to rescue the trip we have to put the $60 valve on our own charge card.
When we get back to work and walk in the front door to drop off the borrowed car keys, someone rushes by the desk half laughingly muttering, "I can’t believe I left my groceries in the stairs!" Sequences.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.